135 students earn awards in Duke of Edinburgh scheme

An exceptional year for the Duke of Edinburgh Award in Whitby was rounded up with a joint presentation ceremony for Caedmon College and Eskdale School.

More than 300 students, parents and guests packed into the Scoresby Hall at Caedmon College to watch 135 students receive Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

In 2018 the Duke of Edinburgh Award has gone from strength to strength.

With Eskdale’s change in age range this year was the first year of being able to offer the award and by working closely with the College they were able to complete 51 bronze and 17 silver awards.

Joint expeditions between the schools saw partcipants walking the North York Moors, sleeping on a beach, exploring Coniston Water and Loch Ken by canoe, while the Gold members from Caedmon College took on canoeing the width of Scotland, starting in Fort William on the west coast and finishing in Inverness on the East coast.

Katherine Sedman, Duke of Edinburgh Scheme manager, said: “The award has been really exciting this year and the participants have had some really great experiences.

“I think it also really important the positive impact the award has on the local area.

“Last year alone, over 3000 hours of volunteering was completed by the participants in our community – an amazing achievement.”

Caedmon College Principal Simon Riley said: “The DofE scheme is a really important part of the extra-curricular offer that both Eskdale and Caedmon offer.

“Students on the scheme learn new skills and make a valued contribution to local organisations with whom they volunteer.

“They develop their independence and team-working skills on the expeditions they undertake. We’re delighted that, by working in partnership, so many students from our schools achieved their Bronze, Silver and Gold awards last year.

“We’re already looking forward to another busy summer of expeditions.”