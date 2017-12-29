£13.8m business boost for Whitby

Whitby Business Park is set to welcome further expansion in a £13.8million project, potentially bringing dozens of new jobs to town.

Following on from M&S and Aldi getting the green light earlier this month, the area could be set to develop further, with the introduction of seven new commercial properties, with big global companies already showing interest.

The site would be based on almost five acres of land, in a field located near to the Penny Hedge pub.

John Miller, chairman of Whitby-based Sarjon Properties, the company behind the new industrial estate, said: “It fits in line with the council plan to bring larger companies into Whitby to generate more employment.

“We have a letter of interest from a large global company, with two companies earmarked, possibly three.”

The site would be made up of three 25,000 sqft warehouses, three 12,000 sqft warehouses and one 20,000 sqft office building.

Whitby Business Park is the subject of an ‘area action plan’, which identifies the area as suitable for development, while also setting out a series of design requirements, with the purpose being to maintain the appearance of views around Whitby.

A report on the action plan concludes: “The Business Park has a mixture of industrial units of differing sizes, architectural styles and materials which have been developed over the last 30 years in an incremental fashion.

“The most recent buildings are of a more contemporary appearance and have transformed the frontage of the Business Park alongside the A171. There is however, an overall need to raise the standard of new building design and materials and create a more cohesive and contemporary identity for the site.”

Sarjon Properties say the development has had pre-planning approval, with the full planning decision expected next year.

If approved, the project is expected to take 18 months to build.

Earlier in December the borough council granted planning permission for an M&S and an Aldi to be built at Fairfield Way, adding shopping options to the existing Sainsbury’s and Homebase stores.

The two new supermarkets are estimated to be creating around 100 new jobs, with 65 said to be full-time positions.

Work on the two stores will start early next year.