12 unsolved crimes on the railways around Scarborough in 2018
From racially aggravated harassment to bicycle theft, we can shed new light on the crimes going unsolved or unpunished in the Scarborough district's stations and on its trains.
Records were obtained from British Transport Police under the Freedom of Information Act, but the force would not give us further details of specific offences. It says it is “completely committed to reducing and preventing crime”. Crimes on trains are usually reported at the terminus station, but may have taken place elsewhere on the line. Read our full report on unsolved crime on North Yorkshire's railways here.
1. Harassment
A public order offence of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress was reported at Malton station, at 7.20pm on February 9 last year. The victim did not want to press charges.