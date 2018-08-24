£11.9m Whitby hospital masterplan has been revealed

The latest plans and designs for the multi-million pound Whitby Hospital redevelopment were shared at an open day last week.

Over 140 members of staff, patients, carers, councillors and local residents attended the launch event on Tuesday August 14.

The event marked the start of further engagement to be held over the coming months for the £11.9 million project.

NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) hosted the event with site owners, NHS Property Services, North Yorkshire Country Council, BAM Construction who will be doing the build, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust which runs a number of hospital and community services and Medical Architecture who have been busy creating the designs.

Dr George Campbell, local GP and CCG governing body member, said: “This event was very well attended, particularly by the public. I was really pleased to hear so many positive comments about the proposals which follow years of hard work by the design team.

"As with any build of this magnitude, there were also some concerns raised which we will take back and consider.

“Although this is a huge project, we are somewhat restricted by the existing site and the fact we are not doing a completely new build.

"But what we are doing is making the very best possible plans for the best possible outcomes for our patients, based on clinical need and staff and patient feedback.

"I’d like to thank everyone who came along to the event. The design boards have been left at the hospital and will be available to view.”

On the design boards, the proposal states: “The overall hospital site has been considered as a single masterplan, linking with North Yorkshire County Council. The remaining site has been proposed to be developed as an extra care facility, complementing the health services within the hospital.

“The Extra Care facility hugs the existing contours of the site, with physical connections to other administration facilities.

"An external plaza connects the retained hospital tower block, allowing a clear definition of ownership in a holistic manner.

"A vehicle drop off area and staff parking are located to the base of the tower, with external pedestrian links up through the levels.

"The main visitor parking is located towards the back of the site, this parking is divided between the hospital and Extra Care facility.”

Should planning permission be given, the CCG’s governing body will then need to approve the full business case before contractors can start work on the site.

Parking and access proposal

The proposals include a drop-off/pick up zone and adequate parking for cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

Visitors and patients will access via Spring Hill Terrace.

Summary of parking includes:

•74 standard parking bays

•Six accessible parking bays

•Six drop off bays

•Three motorcycle bays

•Two electrical vehicle parking bays

•One ambulance bay

•Five cycle stands to accommodate lockable storage for ten cycles