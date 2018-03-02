£11,000 worth of items stolen from depot near Whitby

Police are hunting the culprits after items worth almost £12,000 were stolen from the North York Moors National Park Authority.

It happened between 4.30pm on Friday, February 23 and 8.30am on Monday February 26 when a number of items, totaling £11,851 in value and essential for the work in the area, were taken from the property on Langburn Road in Castleton.

The stolen items, many of which are Smart Watered, include:

A Stihl Brush Cutter FS 460 C (serial number 181115628) worth £739.00

A Stihl Brush Cutter Fs 240 C (serial number 181403651) worth £600.00

A Stihl Brush Cutter Fs 240 C (serial number 181134685) worth £600.00

A Stihl Brush Cutter Fs 240 C worth £600.00

A Stihl Blower Bg 86 C (serial number 181403654) worth £260.00

A Stihl Hedge Cutter Hs 82 Rc (serial number 181243929) worth £489.00

A Belle Whacker Plate Lc4051 (serial number Lc4051111699) worth £800.00

A Wacker Nuson Wp 1550 worth £1,500.00

A Stihl Battery Operated Hedgetrimmer worth £198.00

A Stihl Battery Charger worth £26.00

A Makita Strimmer Mm4 (serial number \0017296y) worth £450.00

A Makita Strimmer Mm4 (serial number 0017299y) worth £450.00

A Stihl Chainsaw Ms241c (serial number 179523544) worth £560.00

A Stihl Chainsaw Ms241c (serial number 180786794) worth £560.00

A Matkita Chainsaw Ea5000p (serial number 1.01101e+18) worth £430.00

A Matkita Chainsaw Ea5000p (serial number worth 1.81101e+18) worth£430.00

A Milwaukee Impact Driver Vs1 (serial number 44350101043230g2014) worth £219.00

A Makita 18v Lxt 6 Piece Kit Including a Makita cordless grinder (serial number 487969), a circular saw (serial number 137369), a drill (serial number 951092), an impact driver (serial number 4787740), a reciprocating saw (serial number 595530) and a light (serial number 815x198) worth £800.00.

A Honda Generator Eu Invertor 20i (serial number Eaaj1007297) worth £1,150.00

[Pictured] An Ifor Williams Trailer P6e (serial number J0734319) worth £900.00

Key Safe (Damaged Beyond Repair By Thieves) worth £90.00

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for anyone who may have any information which could help to locate the stolen items to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Rogers. You can also email matthew.rogers@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180033703