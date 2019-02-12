£100,000 strategy for Staithes to protect cliffs at scene of tragedy

A flood and coastal erosion defence plan is to be drawn up for a village near Whitby where a nine-year-old girl was killed by a falling rock.

Harriet Forster, from Oxford, was killed by a falling boulder on Staithes beach during a family holiday in August last year.

Scarborough Council has now been awarded £100,000 from the Environment Agency to create a coastal defence strategy for Staithes, which will also look at cliff stability.

The plan is to secure the future of the village, which was once home to explorer James Cook, from the threat of floods and coastal erosion at the hands of the North Sea.

The strategy will aim to protect the village for the next century and, once completed, will allow the authority to bid for funding to carry out the work.

Cabinet member Cllr John Nock (Con), said he welcomed the commissioning of the defence plan.

He said: “Staithes is a very small, pretty village right at the border end of our borough and to protect it for years and years to come is very much worthwhile.”

A consultant will now be appointed to carry out the work on the strategy.