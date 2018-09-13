£10 ticket might get you a £500k North Yorkshire home

A Whitby couple are raffling off their £500,000 home in order to start a new life in Harrogate.

Robert and Avril Smith are selling 60,000 tickets priced at £10 each until midnight on January 2 2019.

Ings Bank House

Ings Bank House, a Victorian period property built circa 1875, is located in the village of Grosmont.

The home is “surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful scenery, the house offers a large amount of living space and still to this day maintains many period features and ornate décor.

“It includes four large double bedrooms, orangery room, open air heated swimming pool, hot tub and separate log cabin.”

The couple have “many wonderful memories” but the upkeep of the house and garden has became too much for them.

Ings Bank House

Sadly, three years ago, Robert and Avril lost their daughter Rachel which “had a devastating effect on their lives.”

Avril said: “We need to move forward and leave some memories behind us.”

They now plan to move to Harrogate to be closer to their son, his wife and two children.

This will enable them to “start a new chapter in their lives” by spending more time with their family.

Ten per cent of the money raised from the raffle will be donated to Cancer Research.

The charity is close the couple’s hearts as Avril was diagnosed with cancer and is currently in remission.

The raffle can be verified by contacting Matthew Smith at Park Square Barristers.

To enter the competition you must be aged 18 or over and a resident of England, Scotland or Wales.

The winning entrant will be chosen from a random number generating algorithm at mid-day on January 3 2019.

For more information or to enter visit www.wayh.co.uk