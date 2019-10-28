10 people cut off from rising tide and stuck on North Pier at Staithes

10 people were cut off from a rising tide and stuck on the North Pier at Staithes yesterday.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI team and Whitby Coastguard responded to the 999 call to recover the people cut off by the tide.

A spokesperson from Staithes Coastguard said: "As we arrived on scene we asked if Staithes & Runswick RNLI would launch to safely recover the people cut off by the tide.

"Whitby Coastguard rescue team were also paged to assist and a member of Whitby team and Staithes team made their way along the pier to to assist the lifeboat crew if required.

"All 10 people were recovered to the safety of Staithes Lifeboat and landed back at the lifeboat slipway."

Whitby Coastguard Team also responded to a report of two persons possibly cut off by the tide or stuck in mud south of Robin Hoods Bay.

The team were called Humber Coastguard Operations Centre at 2.51pm yesterday (Sunday October 27).

Coastguard rescue officers conducted a search of the cliff top path between Robin Hoods Bay and Boggle Hole. A further report was then received stating the persons had recovered their way to safety.

Once the team were happy there was no one in need of any further assistance the team were stood down.