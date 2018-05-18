10 of the best cycling routes, trails and destinations in Yorkshire

Yorkshire is known for its wild moors and scenic woodlands, many of which people explore through various cycling routes, trails and cycling destinations.

These cycling routes are a great way to embrace the outdoors, keep active and explore some of Yorkshire’s most scenic nature spots.

From coastal routes to canal towpaths to forests, Yorkshire offers an array of cycling routes that everyone can enjoy

Here are some of the best cycling routes and destinations in Yorkshire.

Aire Valley Towpath

The Aire Valley Towpath is a 27km ride which leads right from bustling Leeds to Bingley, allowing riders to experience the Yorkshire countryside, urban area and a section of the Leeds and Liverpool canal.

This towpath has locks and bridges, cows and swans and if you stop at Saltaire you can even visit their award-winning brewery.

York Solar Cycle

Combine cycling with astronomy on the 10km York Solar Cycle. This route starts south of York and every 100 metres of the flat, traffic-free track, which is a converted stretch of the old East Coast mainline railway, corresponds to over 57 million kilometres in space. Scale models of the planets dot the path, making this an unusual and education cycle path.

Way of the Roses

If you fancy crossing two different counties, this 274 km coast-to-coast ride from Morecambe to Bridlington allows you to do so.

Go through Lancashire before heading to the Yorkshire Dales, Nidderdale, the Vale of York and the Yorkshire Wolds.

Coast-to-coast: Scarborough to Bridlington

Embrace the coast with this seaside cycle, starting in the heart of Scarborough and riding south along the coast, passing nearby scenic locations such as the River Hertford, Hunmanby and Bempton villages, and Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

This 22-mile ride finishes at Bridlington sea front and although it is considered to be a fairly difficult route due to its various hilly sections, the views at the end and the opportunity to sample delicious fish and chips makes it worthwhile.

Yorkshire Dales Cycleway

The Yorkshire Dales Cycleway is a challenging yet splendid 210km (130 mile) circular route, which visits most of the major dales in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Although it is designed to be started and finished in Skipton, it can be started at any point or even divided into sections depending on what suits you best.

It makes for a leisurely six day tour, but can be stretched out or shortened, making it into your own personalised route.

Hull to Driffield

This cycle route has plenty of traffic free sections and follows National Cycle route 1 through Yorkshire.

Beginning at the tourist information centre in Hull and join an off-road path shortly after which takes you through Stoneferry and West Carr before you cross the River Hull.

This route then continues through Cottingham and Beverley and a series of quiet country roads then takes you onto Driffield, where you can soak up views of the River Hull and Driffield canal.

Dalby Forest

Located on the Southern Slopes of the National Park, Dalby Forest offers a fantastic place to cycle in North Yorkshire.

There are 70km of cycle trails which snake across 8,000 acres, going up hill, down dale, weaving through the forest and across the moorland, with separate routes suitable for children, families and experienced mountain-bikers.

Boltby Forest

This large area of woodland, located on the western edge of the North York Moors is extremely popular with cyclists, mountain bikers and walkers.

Start off at the Sneck Yake, which is a couple of miles east of Boltby village, and explore the numerous miles of tracks, bridleways and footpaths, which offer superb views over the moors.

Doncaster to Sheffield

This scenic route follows the Trans Pennine Trail from Doncaster to Sheffield, where you can follow the River Don to Conisbrough, passing Sprotbrough Weir and Conisbrough Viaduct on the way.

The route then follows the River Dearne through Adwick and Bolton on Dearne, with Denaby Ings Nature Reserve being a particular highlight of this section. The route then continues to Elsecar and Chapeltown before the final section goes along the River Don and takes you into Sheffield.

Huddersfield to Leeds

This route follows the National Cycle route 66 through Yorkshire. Begin by following the Huddersfield Canal and the River Calder to Dewsbury before turning north towards Bradford.

Then continue to Shipley where you join the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which then takes you into Leeds. A fair amount of this route is traffic free, fairly flat and along waterside paths, which makes for a scenic and enjoyable ride.