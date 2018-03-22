£1.5 million coastal protection works start in Runswick Bay

Coastal protection works valued at £1.5 million have started at Runswick Bay.

The scheme, which has been designed to provide 100 years of coast protection for 96 properties, will reduce wave overtopping and help to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

It is being led by Scarborough Borough Council and is funded by DEFRA GiA (via the Environment Agency) and the Runswick Bay Sea Defence Trust, which is a group

of homeowners and local residents who have contributed to the funding of the scheme to help secure the future of their community.

The work involves constructing new concrete protection in front of the existing sea wall with new access steps, repairs to the sandstone masonry walls and the installation of

10,000 tonnes of rock armour in front of the existing sea wall. The latter will allow for the creation of 150 small rock pools within the rock armour units, thereby creating a habitat for

sea life.

The scheme is being delivered by ESH Construction and Supervised by Royal Haskoning DHV.

Cllr Mike Cockerill, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for major prjects said: “The scheme is critical to ensure the long term protection of the Runswick Bay community

and it is very rewarding to see works get underway. Reaching the construction phase has been a fantastic example of partnership working, in particular, the involvement of the

Runswick Bay Sea Defence Trust, which has been instrumental in ensuring the scheme can be delivered and has given those who will eventually benefit from the scheme, a

chance to get directly involved in its financing and development.”

Vicky Murray, Environment Agency Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Officer for the Yorkshire Coast, said: “The Environment Agency, Scarborough Borough Council and the Runswick Bay

community have worked together to fund and deliver a cost effective solution to coastal erosion at the site and have received valued input from stakeholders and contractors including Yorkshire Water, JBA, Royal Haskoning DHV and ESH.

“In addition to the 100 year coastal erosion protection, the scheme also offers important socio-environmental benefits including new access steps to the beach and implementation of pioneering techniques to encourage re-colonisation of the site by native species.”