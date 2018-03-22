£1.5 million awarded to two Whitby flood defence projects

Two major flood defence schemes in Whitby have received welcome financial boosts.

More than £1 million has been awarded to a flood alleviation scheme in Church Street, while the piers refurbishment project will benefit from £500,000.

The borough council had applied for the funding from the Local Enterprising Partnership, and portfolio holder for harbours and flood protection, Cllr Mike Cockerill has described securing the fresh funding as “very good news”.

The two projects are separate but both protect homes and businesses from flooding in the town centre.

Church Street has been badly hit in recent years during extremely high tides, with a tidal surge in January 2017 affecting homes along the road. Without the work the properties would, over time, become more and more at risk of catastrophic damage. The scheme is set to include the construction of flood walls and gates along the street to protect nearby homes.

The Church Street Flood Alleviation Scheme was approved back in 2015.

When it was passed the council said the aim of the scheme was: “To manage the risks to people and the developed, natural and historic environments from sea flooding, to the standard of a one in 100 year event.”

Earlier this month the borough council voted to grant a budget of £9 million towards the piers repairs.

They have been waiting to hear back from companies identified as ‘beneficiaries’ from the flood protection offered by the piers.

Providing that the necessary funds can be sourced, work, which has already been designed and costed, can start on the repairs.

The council has reaffirmed its commitment in recent weeks to getting the work done in 2018.