Whitby’s Magpie Cafe serves up a seafood special for you to try at home

Monkfish with pasta primavera, serves two
Ingredient
300g monkfish, cut into medallions
Oil for pan frying
200g cooked tagliatelle
50g butter
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 banana shallot, sliced
150g broccoli, small florets
50g spinach
50g peas
100g samphire
Heaped tablespoon of chopped herbs, parsley, mint and dill
Squeeze of lemon
1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method
Heat a frying pan and add a little oil. Season the monkfish and carefully add the fish into the pan.
Over a moderately high heat, pan fry for 2-3 minutes before turning the fish over and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.
While the fish is cooking, prepare the pasta by melting the butter in a pan and add the garlic and shallots, saute for about a minute then add the broccoli, spinach, peas and samphire.
Toss this over a high heat for 2-3 minutes and then add the tagliatelle, squeeze of lemon and the herbs, season with salt and black pepper and toss everything together until hot and evenly mixed.
Serve the pasta into bowls and sit the monkfish medallions on top, finish with the toasted pinenuts and a good drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.