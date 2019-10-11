Whitby’s Magpie Cafe serves up a seafood special for you to try at home

Monkfish with pasta primavera, serves two

Ingredient

300g monkfish, cut into medallions

Oil for pan frying

200g cooked tagliatelle

50g butter

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 banana shallot, sliced

150g broccoli, small florets

50g spinach

50g peas

100g samphire

Heaped tablespoon of chopped herbs, parsley, mint and dill

Squeeze of lemon

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Heat a frying pan and add a little oil. Season the monkfish and carefully add the fish into the pan.

Over a moderately high heat, pan fry for 2-3 minutes before turning the fish over and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.

While the fish is cooking, prepare the pasta by melting the butter in a pan and add the garlic and shallots, saute for about a minute then add the broccoli, spinach, peas and samphire.

Toss this over a high heat for 2-3 minutes and then add the tagliatelle, squeeze of lemon and the herbs, season with salt and black pepper and toss everything together until hot and evenly mixed.

Serve the pasta into bowls and sit the monkfish medallions on top, finish with the toasted pinenuts and a good drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.