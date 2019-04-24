Whitby’s Magpie Cafe Recipe of the Week - Delicious Southern fried oysters

Here’s how to make it!

Ingredients - serves 4 24 oysters, shucked

200ml buttermilk

Good splash of Tabasco sauce

240g plain flour

200g fine polenta

1-2 tablespoons Creole seasoning

You can buy this or to make your own you will need (2 tblsp onion powder, 2 tblsp garlic powder, 2 tblsp dried oregano, 2 tblsp dried basil, 1 tblsp dried thyme, 1 tblsp white pepper, 1 tblsp Cayenne pepper, 4 tblsp paprika, 2 tblsp salt, 1 tsp mustard powder). Combine all these together.

Sunflower oil for cooking

For the salsa dip,

6 large ripe tomatoes, quartered

1 red chilli, very finely diced

1 small onion, very finely diced

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tblsp chopped coriander

Pinch of sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Soured cream

Chopped chives

Method

For the salsa place the tomatoes into a bowl and using a potato masher, mash the tomatoes to a coarse pulp.

Add in the chilli, onion, juice and zest of the lime, coriander, sugar, salt and pepper, mix well and correct the seasoning if required.

Cover and place into the fridge.

Mix the soured cream and chives together, cover and place into the fridge.

For the oysters, place the oysters into a bowl and pour over the buttermilk, carefully fold the buttermilk through the oysters avoiding damaging the oyster.

Cover the oysters and place them into the fridge for a couple of hours.

Mix the plain flour with the polenta and add the Creole seasoning and mix in well, taste the flour mix and add more Creole seasoning if required.

Heat some oil in a deep pan (not more than half full) to 175C.

Never leave a pan of oil unattended.

Remove the oysters from the fridge and roll each one through the seasoned flour and into the pan of oil, I would recommend doing this in small batches as they will only take 2-3 minutes to cook.

Once the oysters are crispy, remove them from the oil and place them on kitchen paper to drain. To serve, place the oysters back into their shell and serve with the salsa and soured cream dips.