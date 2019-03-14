Whitby’s Magpie Cafe - King scallops with Bombay aloo

Here’s the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients – serves 4

8-12 king scallops (depending on size)

400g potatoes

Half an onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

small thumb of ginger, grated

Half a teaspoon ground cumin

Half a teaspoon turmeric

Half a teaspoon black mustard seeds

Quarter teaspoon nigella seeds

1 red chilli, very finely sliced

Bunch of fresh coriander

Oil for cooking

Salt and pepper

Mango chutney, to serve

Minted yoghurt, to serve

Method

Boil the potatoes in salted water, when tender drain off the water and crush the potatoes with the back of a fork.

In a sauté pan heat a little oil and then add the onion, garlic and chilli, sauté for a minute or so or until the onion is lightly golden.

Add the mustard seeds and fry until they start to pop then add the ginger, cumin, turmeric and nigella seeds.

Cook for about a minute to release the flavours of the spice, add the spices to the potatoes along with the fresh coriander and mix well, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Allow the mix to cool enough so that you can handle and shape.

Divide the mix into 12 and shape each into small fishcake shapes.

Heat a large saute or frying pan and add a little oil, carefully place in the mini Bombay aloo cakes and cook over a medium heat for one minute, add into the pan the king scallops and cook these for 1½-2 minutes then turn these over along with the Bombay aloo cakes.

Cook the scallops for a further 1½-2 minutes, then remove them from the pan onto kitchen paper.

Cook the Bombay aloo cakes for a further minute or until golden.

Blitz the mango chutney until it is smooth then pipe small and large dots onto your plates, then place onto the plates the king scallops and Bombay aloo cakes, finish with a drizzle of minted yoghurt and fresh coriander leaves.