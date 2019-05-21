Whitby's Golden Lion roars again

One of Whitby’s oldest pubs will be keeping its name following public pressure on its new owners.

Star Pubs, which owns the Golden Lion, had been proposing to change the name of the drinking establishment at the foot of Golden Lion Bank to ‘The Salty Dog’ as part of its plans to renovate the pub.

The plans, which also include opening up the first floor and adding a kitchen area, were welcomed by Whitby Civic Society and the residents of the town but there was a large outcry to the possible change of name.

More than 500 people signed a petition calling on Star Pubs to change its mind and now the company has confirmed it has done just that.

A spokesman from Star Pubs & Bars told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We listened to the views of the community regarding the pub’s name and, as a result, have taken the decision to maintain the Golden Lion name, which has strong local heritage.”

As part of the plans, which have now been submitted to Scarborough Council for approval, the revamped pub will also include the Captain Cook Rum Bar.

The Grade II listed pub has operated under the name of The Golden Lion since 1714, according to Whitby Civic Society chairman Dr John Field.

In fact, Golden Lion Bank, where the building is located is actually named after the pub.

In its submission to Scarborough Council, Star Pubs adds that “the proposal will enable the owners and lessees of the building to offer a comfortable environment to patrons whilst respecting and indeed ‘telling the story’ of the original building.”

It adds that without the investment the pub could have faced closure.

The plans are now out to consultation.

