Whitby kipper Yorkshire egg - a classic fish dish you can make

A classic recipe for you to try at home - thanks to Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 6

6 free range hen’s eggs, soft boiled (3 minutes in boiling water then placed into iced water to stop the cooking process, peel and keep in the fridge)

400g kipper fillets

100g cream cheese

Juice and zest of half a lemon

1 egg yolk

2 scally onions, very finely sliced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

75g Wensleydale cheese

Flour for dusting

2-3 eggs beaten

150g natural breadcrumb

Oil for deep frying

For the rhubarb relish,

500g Yorkshire rhubarb, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

250g sugar

100ml cider vinegar

1 thumb fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp salt

Half a teaspoon allspice

Half a teaspoon ground clove

Method To make the rhubarb relish place the onion, sugar, vinegar, ginger and spice into a pan and bring to the boil, cook until syrupy then add the rhubarb. Bring back to the boil and then cook for around 30-40 minutes or until the rhubarb has fallen and any juices have reduced to resemble jam. This can be made well in advance, just bottle it up into sterilised jars and keep airtight.

For the Yorkshire egg, in a food processor add the kipper fillets, cream cheese, juice and zest of the lemon and 1 egg yolk. Blitz until very smooth and add the parsley, scally onion and black pepper and stir through.

Place this mix into a bowl and put into the fridge for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

Once the kipper mix is firm divide the mix into six, then one at a time wrap the soft boiled eggs with the kipper mix and place them back into the fridge to allow to firm up again. Prepare the coating, in one bowl place in the flour, in another bowl place in the beaten egg and in the third bowl add the breadcrumbs but crumble in the Wensleydale.

To coat the eggs, roll through the flour then the egg and finally the breadcrumbs.

Heat some oil in a deep pan to 175C and carefully lower each egg into the oil, cook until golden in colour, remove them from the pan onto kitchen paper to drain and then serve on a bed of leaves with the rhubarb relish and pickled cucumber.