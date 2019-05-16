Whitby home with a cinema, play room and mezzanine snug - check out stunning three-bedroom family property

An absolutely stunning three bedroom semi-detached family home located on the popular West Cliff in Whitby which has been improved and extended by the current owners and has 2.5 years left on planning for a fourth master bedroom.

This impressive spacious house has had an extensive scheme of modernisation recently and now provides accommodation when briefly described comprises:

Westlands Avenue - �265,000.

• to the ground floor a wide and welcoming entrance hall with spindled staircase to the first floor

• a wonderful front facing lounge with timber mantle

• the dining kitchen at the rear of the house is a fantastic space for entertaining, having a fabulous ultra-modern fitted kitchen and dining area with double patio doors leading out on to the landscaped rear garden and patio.

The advantage to this property is the family cinema and play room with a mezzanine snug. There is also a recent addition of a ground floor WC.

To the first floor there is a landing with access to a loft space ideal for storage, the master double bedroom has a run of built-in wardrobes, the second double bedroom also has built-in wardrobes and overlooks the rear garden, the third bedroom is of a good size.

To complete the internal accommodation there is a marvellous modern four piece bathroom suite in white.

This lovely family home also benefits UPVC double glazed windows and gas central heating.

To the exterior of the house the front now provides parking for three vehicles, a pathway leads around to the rear of the property which has been landscaped with a paved patio area and a nice sized timber decked seating area.

The garden area is currently top soil and is awaiting the arrival and laying of the turf.