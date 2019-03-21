Whitby Art Society exhibition offers a vibrant and eclectic mix

The annual Whitby Art Society Exhibition is now open at Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery.

This vibrant and eclectic exhibition includes paintings, ceramics, print, sculpture and textiles, providing a diverse, intriguing display of quality art works, with something to please all tastes.

Whitby Art Society currently has about 90 members and each member can submit up to three art works for possible inclusion, leaving the selection panel with the incredibly difficult task of deciding which paintings and sculptures make it into the exhibition.

Paintings range from the highly detailed, realistic representation of landscapes, boats in the harbour or marine views, through gentle still life, expressive abstracts, and subtle, emotive compositions to portraits, nature and wildlife studies.

This exhibition gives each artist the opportunity to express their personality through their creativity, resulting in works of humour, quirky sculptures and delicate prints.

This year the standard of artwork is particularly high, and is certainly one of the best exhibitions the society has put on.

There is a wide variety of artwork for sale covering all genre and mediums, and the prices offer something for all budgets, So you can really have something unique for your home.

Among the artists exhibiting are nationally recognized artists, such as Peter Hicks, John Freeman, Christine Pybus, Paul Blackwell and Ann Thornhill.

This exhibition is a must for any art lover.

Helen Berry, Pannett Art Gallery Curator said: “The range and quality of this exhibition is fabulous.

“Each year the standard of work in this group gets better and better and it is a delight to showcase these artists in the Pannett Art Gallery.”

This selling exhibition can be seen at the Pannett Art Gallery from now to Saturday 28 April. The gallery is open 9.30am-4.30pm with last admission at 4pm.

Admission is free.

Whitby Art Society is thriving and is always looking to welcome new members.

The society meets on the second Wednesday in the month at Whitby Coliseum, between 7pm and 9pm where we have a demonstration by a professional artist, which differs month by month.

Anyone can become a member, irrespective of their artistic endeavours, and will be made to feel most welcome.

To get a taste of the society, guests can come provisionally for a fee of £3.