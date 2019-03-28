Whitby apartment is in prime central location

Kirby’s apartments, East Terrace, Whitby, £139,950

Kirby’s apartments make an ideal first or second home, set in a prime location on the western side of the town only walking distance from the beach and from the town’s numerous amenities.

Permanent letting is permitted in the building for those looking to invest within the area.

This two bedroom apartment is positioned on the rear side of the building with views overlooking St Hilda’s Church in the distance.

Apartment 16 is situated on the top floor of the building which is accessible via the staircase or a communal lift. The flat has two double bedrooms, a practical kitchen which has been fitted with contemporary white kitchen cabinets with wood effect laminate worktops. and a spacious living room which attracts plenty of natural light from the large tilt and turn uPVC windows.

It has also been upgraded in areas, such as the uPVC tilt and turn windows and laminate flooring.

Externally, the apartments do have parking on a first come first served basis. The views to be had from the front of the block are incredible, with views towards the Whitby Abbey ruins and out to sea.

The property is just a short walk from Skinner Street with numerous shops, bars and cafes. Or if you’re looking for walks with picturesque views, head towards the Crescent with stunning walking routes along the cliff.

Overall, this nicely presented apartment provides a great opportunity for a potential buyer. With accommodation ready to live in whilst still offering opportunity to upgrade to your own tastes, it is most definitely one to short list for viewing!

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more information or to book a viewing.