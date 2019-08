A boat owner was greeted by a pod of dolphins as he left Whitby harbour yesterday.

Chris and Emily Guy, from Birmingham, shared their experience on social media with photos and video of the beautiful creatures.

On a post on social media, Chris said: "So lucky, came out the harbour and there they were!"

