Vibrant paintings show the most of the North Yorkshire coast

Many of the much-towns and villages including Whitby and Staithes, by artist David Utting, can be seen in an exhibition which runs to Saturday October 6.

David, whose work can be seen at the Stephen Jospeh Theatre in Scarborough, spoke to the Whitby Gazette about these vibrant paintings of the North Yorkshire coast.

VIew from the Bridge Staithes, oil on canvas, by David Utting

“My first encounter with art was at the age of five, when, to entertain me, a neighbour drew a cowboy on a horse for me,” he said.

“I was amazed as the picture took shape before my eyes. I couldn’t say I wanted to be an artist at that moment, but I have never forgotten it, and I have been drawing and painting ever since.

“These days I am more often inspired by bright colours and strong light and shade – but I’m still attracted by the hint of a story in my subject too.

“So I paint the human touch on the landscape – the colours and shapes of moored boats, the cluster and tumble of buildings on a hillside, and, when I can catch the moment, the people themselves, working on a boat, mending a tractor, or just enjoying the view.

“I paint in oils on canvas, first setting out my composition with black outlines and then building up the colour in layers, working wet onto dry, and adjusting shape, tone and colour as I work.”

Through the years, David, of Harrogate, has been inspired and influenced by artists whose work he admires: the peasant landscapes of Breugel, the bold shapes and colours of Picasso, and for the same reasons the northern artists Peter Brook and Geoffrey Key.

His paintings are in galleries in North Yorkshire, as well as in private collections worldwide.

David’s work can be seen in the exhibition Scarborough to Staithes at the SJT to Saturday October 6.

The gallery is open from 10am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays, except during show times.

Entry is free.

