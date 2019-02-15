Unique period property in Sleights could make spacious family home

Sherwood Glen, Orchard Road, Sleights, Whitby, £495,000

Set in the heart of Sleights, Sherwood Glen offers stunning six bedroom accommodation.

Built in 1904, the property retains numerous period features and yet it has been sympathetically upgraded in several areas by the current owners.

This unique home provides several opportunities to the market, it could be lived in as a spacious family home, but it has also previously been run as a successful guest house. In addition, the double garage has been professionally converted in to a garden studio.

The accommodation comprises of two beautiful reception rooms with a number of period features, along with a modern kitchen diner, utility and a larder.

The first floor has three bedrooms each with an en-suite, whilst the second floor has a further three bedrooms and a shower room.

The impressive garden studio has open plan living accommodation and a separate shower room.

Sherwood Glen has a large private garden bounded by hedges with lime trees and an oak, silver birch, conifers and cherry trees, all with a picturesque backdrop overlooking Echo Hill.

A driveway runs centrally through the garden providing space for up to four cars next to the house.

The village of Sleights is well-served with numerous amenities including a convenience store, butcher, bakery, doctor’s surgery, two pubs and a primary school. There are numerous public transport links within the village providing easy access to Whitby.

This property has all the ingredients of a superb family home whilst it also presents commercial opportunities; it’s most definitely one to consider for viewing.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298.