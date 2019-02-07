Two bedroom apartment overlooking the River Esk in Whitby

Hunton Court, Whitby, £215,000

Beautifully presented two bedroom ground floor apartment with boat mooring and parking.

Situated on the side of the river Esk among similar purpose built prestigious apartments. There is easy access on foot into the centre of Whitby where all the amenities and attractions are available.

Currently run as a very successful holiday let business this delightful apartment is one not to be missed. If you are looking for an investment or second home/bolt hole then your search is over.

The spacious accommodation is bright and sunny and has beautiful views across the river and marina, a perfect location in all regards. Internal inspection is highly recommended.

Contact Bridgfords on 01947 603433 for more details.