Try your hand at this fish dish, courtesy of Whitby’s Magpie Recipe

Have a go at this week’s recipe - pan roasted cod, wild garlic and kale.

Ingredients – serves 4

4 x 200g cod loin with skin on

400g Jersey royals

Knob of butter

For the kale

300g kale

100g smoked bacon bits

1 large onion, finely sliced

50g pine kernels

Knob of butter

For the wild garlic sauce

300g wild garlic

2-3 shallots, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

150ml double cream

Salt and pepper

Plus wild garlic to serve

Method

Boil the Jersey potatoes in salted water, once cooked strain off the water and lightly crush the Jerseys with a fork and then add a good knob of butter to the pan and a twist of freshly ground black pepper.

Cover with a lid and set aside to keep warm.

For the wild garlic sauce, heat a little oil in a pan and add the shallots and clove of garlic, sauté until softened.

Then add the wild garlic and some salt and pepper, let the wild garlic wilt a little bit before adding the cream.

Bring the cream to the boil and cook for a minute or two or until the cream has reduced a little. Place the creamed wild garlic into a food processor and blitz until smooth, add a little more cream if the sauce is too thick (it should loosely coat the back of a spoon) season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside to keep warm.

For the cod, simply heat a little oil in a pan and then lay in the cod loin’s skin side down and over a medium/high heat cook for 3-4 minutes or until the skin is golden in colour and crispy.

Remove the cod loin’s from the pan and place them onto a baking tray and place them into a pre heated oven (200c, gas 8) for 8-10 minutes.

While the cod is cooking, prepare the kale, heat a sauté pan and add the pine kernels and lightly toast these, remove them from the pan and set aside.

Add little oil to the pan and add the smoked bacon, over a high heat cook this until golden and crispy.

Remove the bacon from the pan and add the sliced onion, cook until softened and then add the kale and a knob of butter.

Sauté this until wilted then add back into the pan the bacon and pine kernels, season with salt and pepper to taste.

To serve, make a bed for the cod to sit on with the Jersey royals and sautéed kale, sit the cod loin onto the bed and then drizzle over the wild garlic sauce and finish by scattering on a few wild garlic leaves.