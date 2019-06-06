Try your hand at making Smoked haddock shakshuka, Magpie Cafe-style

Here’s the latest fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients - serves 4

10 tomatoes

1 bulb of garlic

6-8 mixed chilli peppers

Half a teaspoon of salt

(optional)

1 tablespoon of sweet smoked paprika

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of chopped coriander

4 eggs

200g smoked haddock (skinless and cut into small pieces)

Method

Cut out the stalk of the tomatoes and make a cross incision on the bottom of each.

Place the tomatoes into boiling water for between 30 seconds and 1 minute or until the skin starts to peel back a little.

Remove the tomatoes from the boiling water and plunge them into iced water to cool quickly down, once cool peel the skin off the tomatoes and roughly chop the flesh.

For the chillies, blacken the skins over a naked flame and place them into a plastic bag to sweat.

After 10 minutes, remove the chillies from the bag and peel off the skins.

Slice the chillies and set aside.

Peel and roughly chop the garlic.

Heat a little oil in a heavy based pan and add the tomatoes and garlic, cook the tomatoes over a moderate heat to reduce the juices and they resemble a jam texture.

Add the sliced chillies, sweet smoked paprika and salt (optional), a little more olive oil and pieces of smoked haddock.

Stir through thoroughly and using the back of a spoon press into the sauce to form four wells.

Crack an egg into each well and place a lid onto the pan and cook for around 5 minutes more to cook the eggs.

Remove the lid and sprinkle over the chopped coriander and serve with warmed flat breads.