Try this salmon dish at home, thanks to Whitby’s Magpie Cafe

Have a go at this week’s Magpie recipe, Salmon and puy lentil salad with feta and a tomato pesto.

Ingredients - serves 2

2 salmon fillets, 200g each

1 clove garlic, crushed

Olive oil

1 packet pre-cooked puy lentils

1 red onion, finely diced

1 carrot, finely diced

Quarter stick of celery, finely diced

2 tablespoons sherry

vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped

parsley

Handful of rocket leaves and baby spinach

120g feta cheese, cut into small cubes

For the tomato pesto:

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

6 sun dried tomatoes

50g Pecorino cheese

4 sprigs basil

Olive oil

Pepper

Basil leaves to finish

Method

Firstly, place the salmon, garlic and a little oil in a bowl to lightly infuse, turning the salmon frequently.

For the puy lentils, simply mix together the finely diced onion, carrot, celery and lentils and in a separate bowl whisk together the sherry vinegar, olive oil and parsley, season with salt and pepper.

Stir the dressing through the lentils and set aside.

For the pesto, place the tomatoes, pine nuts, Pecorino and basil into a food processor and blitz.

While this is blitzing gradually add olive oil.

Add enough oil so that the pesto will slowly pour off a spoon, season with pepper and a little salt if required.

For the salmon, heat a pan and carefully lay in the salmon fillets, flesh side down, using the oil that the salmon has been marinating in and cook over a moderate heat for 4-6 minutes then turn the fish over and cook for a further 4-6 minutes.

To serve, fold the rocket and spinach leaves through the lentils and spoon onto your plates, sprinkle over the feta and then sit on the salmon and drizzle over the tomato pesto and scatter over a few basil leaves and serve.