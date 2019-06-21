Try this Magpie Cafe, Whitby, fish dish at home - Scallops with mushroom, fennel and leek risotto

Have a go a this week’s recipe courtesy of head chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

12 king scallops

175g risotto rice

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 fennel, finely diced

1 leek, finely sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

250g closed cup mushrooms, roughly chopped

800ml vegetable stock

1 tablespoon mushroom ketchup

50g parmesan cheese

Drizzle of white truffle oil

Rapeseed oil for cooking

Salt and pepper

Method

To start, in a pan heat a little rapeseed oil and add half of the chopped onion and garlic, sauté for a couple of minutes then add the closed cup mushrooms.

Sauté for another minute and add about 200ml of the stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes remove from the heat and blitz until smooth.

In a deep pan, heat a little rapeseed oil and add the remainder of the onion, all the fennel and leek, sauté until softened and translucent then add the rice.

Stirring over a moderately high heat add the blitzed mushroom, mix in well.

Gradually add the stock a little at a time, stirring frequently.

Gently cook the rice for around 15 minutes or until the rice is soft but still has a little bite.

Add the mushroom ketchup and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

For the scallops, heat a large frying pan and add a little rapeseed oil.

Carefully add the scallops one by one starting at the top of the pan working clockwise around.

Cook the scallops for 2 minutes, turn them over and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.

To serve, if you have scallop shells clean them up and warm them.

Sit in the shells a good spoon full of risotto and then the pan fried scallop on top, finish with parmesan shavings and a drizzle of truffle oil.