Try this fish dish courtesy of The Magpie Cafe, Whitby – cod, butter bean and chorizo

Have a go at making this lovely fish dish at home.

Ingredients

2 x 250g cod loin

1 x 400g tin butter beans

200g chorizo

1 medium onion

150ml chicken stock

2 generous handfuls of fresh spinach

50g butter

Salt and pepper

Flour for dusting

Oil for pan frying

Method

Finely slice the onion and dice the chorizo, heat a little oil in a pan and add the

onion and chorizo. Over a medium heat, sauté until the onions are soft and the oils are coming from the chorizo, add the chicken stock and butter beans and crank up the heat to

bring to a boil.

Reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

For the cod, season the flour with salt and pepper and roll the cod loin through it.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and carefully lay in the cod loins and over a moderate heat pan, fry the cod loins, turning occasionally, this should take 8-10 minutes.

The cod will feel firm and be golden brown in colour.

To finish the butter beans, add the spinach, butter and seasoning.

Once the spinach has begun to wilt toss the pan to mix with the beans and chorizo, taste and adjust the seasoning as required.

To serve, evenly divide the butter beans onto plates and sit on the cod loin, finish with chopped parsley and serve.