Try this delicious Lobster Mac ’n’ cheese - Magpie-style!

Have a go at this recipe courtesy of Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

4 cooked lobsters

300g dried Macaroni

4 slices smoked streaky bacon (cut into lardons)

50g butter

50g plain flour

650ml whole milk

Half an onion studded with 6 cloves

2 bay leaves

2 green chillies (very finely sliced)

100g mature Cheddar (grated)

100g Gruyere cheese (grated)

50g Parmesan cheese (grated)

100g Goats cheese (crumbled)

1 tsp English mustard

Pinch smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

2 tblsp Panko breadcrumbs

Oil for cooking

50g butter

Method Cook the pasta in salted water until al dente, drain and set aside.

For the lobsters, pull off the tails and remove the shell.

Cut the tails in half, length ways and remove intestinal tract, set aside 4 halves as they are and chop up the remainder, remove the meat from the rest of the lobster by pulling off the legs and rolling them with a rolling pin to extract the meat. Crack the claws and remove the meat (hopefully this may come out still in the shape of the claw, if it does set 4 aside with the half tails) pick the remainder of the meat from claw arms and finally split the head piece, discard the sack and remove any meat from the shell and add all this to the chopped tail.

For the sauce, gently heat the milk with the studded onion and bay leaves. Remove the milk from the heat just before it boils and set aside for 10 minutes to infuse, after that time remove the onion and bay leaves. In a deep pan melt the 50g of butter then add the lardons of bacon and finely sliced chillies, cook for about a minute or until softened then add the plain flour and mix to a paste (a roux), gently cook the roux until it takes on a slightly sandy texture, then gradually start to whisk in the infused milk a ladle at a time and bringing the sauce back to the boil before adding the next ladle. Continue this until all the milk has been added, next add the mustard and paprika, followed by the Cheddar, Gruyere and Parmesan. Taste and add salt and pepper as required, stir in the Macaroni and chopped lobster and place this into an ovenproof dish. Mix the breadcrumbs and Goats cheese together and sprinkle over the top of the pasta and place the dish into a pre heated oven (gas 8, 200°c) for 5-10 minutes or until the topping has toasted. Whilst the pasta is in the oven heat the other 50g of butter in a pan and lightly saute the pieces of Lobster until piping hot. To serve simply spoon the Mac ’n’ cheese onto plates and top with the sautéed lobster tail and claw, finish with freshly chopped herbs.