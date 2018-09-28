Town centre home has plenty of original character

Mitch House, Church Street, Whitby, £275,000

Mitch House is positioned in the heart of old Whitby, on the cobbled section of Church Street, one of the oldest and finest streets in the town.

Well-presented after modernisation by the current owner, this terraced home provides accommodation set over five floors and retains plenty of original character. Whilst the property is currently used as a private home, its historic town centre location would present an ideal opportunity as either a second home or holiday let.

This delightful Grade II listed property retains numerous period features, including its traditional timber bay windows and part panelled walls, plus the stripped pine wooden finish on both the overhead beams and traditional floorboards.

The property consists of three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, a living kitchen with a variety of handmade tiles along the wall depicting scenes of old Whitby, along with a separate sitting room on the ground level.

The views from the attic bedroom are perhaps a surprise, providing a picturesque view over the harbour and fish quay.

The location of the property has commercial possibilities with small houses of a similar nature used as shops at ground floor level on the street, although a change of use would require planning permission.

Positioned right in the heart of the town centre, just yards from the market place make it an ideal holiday let, with numerous bars, restaurants and shops just a short walk away. Within 50 yards you can even go down to the beach at Tate Hill if its sun, sea and sand you prefer. What better place to soak up the atmosphere of this popular seaside town.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details or to book a viewing.