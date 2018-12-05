Top quality livestock praised by judges at annual show and sale

Another fantastic Christmas show of cattle were presented to judge David Wilson at Ruswarp on Monday 26 November.

After a lot of consideration he awarded Mr Gavin Stainthorpe’s excellent Blonde x Heifer the Championship. David Wilson went onto buy the heifer on behalf of Kitsons Butchers, Hutton Rugby for 310p/kg.

Mr CH Foxton with his Champion pen of lambs is pictured with Judge Mr A Radford.

Reserve Champion was shown by William Young, of Langdale End, whose homebred Lim Steer was later sold to the judge DJ and JE Wilson LTD, Harome for 240p/kg.

In the Young Farmers class David Williamson’s outstanding Lim x Heifer was judged Champion and sold to R Lyth Butchers for 245p/kg. The Reserve Champion was awarded to Danny Adamski for his Lim x Steer.

Top prices on the day were achieved by David Jackson at 260p/kg selling to DJ and JE Wilson LTD.

The annual show of prime lambs and Young Farmer’s lambs was judged by Mr Andrew Radford of Sleights.

Mr G Stainthorpe with his Show Champion heifer, pictured with Judge Mr D Wilson.

He awarded Champion pen to C Foxton, West Ness. Mr Radford went onto buy the pen for £128/head. Reserve Champion lambs went to Dan Stainthorpe, Robin Hoods Bay and again bought by the judge for £90/head.

Champion Young Farmer’s lambs were shown by James and Robbie Hogarth of Fryup, the pair of lambs selling for £83/head to Glaves Butchers, Brompton by Sawdon.

Class winners and prices

Cattle

Mr D Stainthorpe with his Reserve Champion pen of lambs, pictured with Judge Mr A Radford.

Light Steer: 1st Messrs R Young and Son, 240p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD; 2nd Mr R Stainthorpe.

Heavy Steer: 1st Rose Thompson, 236p/kg to A Laverack and Son; 2nd Rose Thompson, 234p/kg to A Laverack and Son.

Light Heifer: 1st Mr D R Jackson, 260p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD; 2nd Mr David Williamson, 248p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD.

Heavy Heifer: 1st Mr Gavin Stainthorpe, 310p/kg to Kitsons Butchers; 2nd Rose Thompson.

Homebred: 1st Messrs R Young and Son, 240p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD; 2nd Messrs R Young and Son, 225p/kg to Worsley W/Sale Butchers

Champion: Mr Gavin Stainthorpe, 310p/kg to Kitsons Butchers.

Reserve Champion: Messrs R Young and Son, 240p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD.

Young Farmer’s Cattle

Butchers Steer: 1st Callum Trousdale, 215p/kg to S Warriner and M Harryman; 2nd Emily Ward, 202p/kg to S Warriner and M Harryman

Butchers Heifer: 1st David Williamson, 245p/kg to R Lyth Butchers; 2nd Lauren Nicholson, 225p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD.

Homebred: 1st Danny Adamski; 2nd Charlotte Jackson, 230p/kg to DJ and JE Wilson LTD.

Store: 1st Danny Adamski; 2nd Danny Adamski.

Champion: David Williamson, 245p/kg to R Lyth Butchers.

Reserve Champion: Danny Adamski.

Sheep

Heavy British Breed Lambs: 1st H and M A Edmundson, £76 to Mr D Wilson; 2nd H and M A Edmundson, £71 to Mr H Bennison.

Light Continental x Lambs: 1st Mr M Ulliott, £66 to Mr H Bennison; 2nd Mr M Ulliott, £63 to Mr H Bennison.

Heavy Continental x Lambs: 1st C H Foxton, £128 to Radfords Butchers; 2nd Dan Stainthorpe, £90 to Radfords Butchers.

Scotch or Swale Lambs: 1st Mr D E Ward, £60 to Mr D Wilson; 2nd Mr D E Ward, £67 to Mr D Wilson.

Mule or Masham Lambs: 1st H and M A Edmundson, £74 to Mr D Wilson; 2nd Mr D E Ward, £80 to Mr D Wilson.

Champion Pen Lambs: CH Foxton, £128 to Radfords Butchers.

Reserve Champion Pen of Lambs: Mr Dan Stainthorpe, £90 to Radfords Butchers.

Young Farmer’s Lambs

1st Heavy Butchers Lambs and Champion: James and Robbie Hogarth, £83 to Glaves Butchers; 2nd Heavy Butchers Lambs and Reserve Champion: Dan Stainthorpe, £85 to Mr H Bennison.