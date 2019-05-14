Top BBQ chef to take centre stage at Whitby’s Fish & Ships Festival

Ben Bartlett, AKA Barbecue Ben, will take centre stage at Whitby’s Fish & Ships Festival this weekend with a BBQ Masterclass.

The UK’s leading BBQ Chef will demonstrate the latest ways to create seafish dishes on the BBQ that go far beyond what most people throw on the fire.

With recipe ideas, BBQ’ing techniques and plenty of laughter, Ben will show audiences how to make any BBQ an experience never to be forgotten.

BBQ Ben is renowned for his expertise in BBQ Cooking.

His innovative and creative ideas around food and how to make the most out of a BBQ all year round have wowed audiences all over the UK.

Ben’s BBQ Masterclass is a unique chance to learn the tips and tricks of BBQing for commercial or personal purposes from the absolute master.

Full details of the event can be found on the Discover Yorkshire Coast website.

The free festival, which is on over Saturday and Sunday, is in association with Seafish of which Ben is an ambassador.

Seafish supports the £10bn UK seafood industry working in partnership with all parts of the seafood industry.