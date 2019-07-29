Three-bedroom Whitby property has perfect ingredients for a wonderful family home

Situated close to Whitby town centre, this three-bedroom semi-detached property has all the ingredients to make a wonderful family home.

Built in 2000, the property offers accommodation ready to move in to with numerous modern fixtures and fittings, while still offering the opportunity for someone to make their own mark.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a spacious living room and a kitchen diner, with access to the garden at the rear.

On the first floor are two well-appointed bedrooms and the house bathroom, with a second floor offering a deceptively spacious third bedroom with built in storage.

With uPVC double glazing throughout and an upgraded gas central heating boiler, the property has certainly been well looked after.

Externally there are gardens to the front and rear, with the main garden situated at the rear of the property, which is partly a lawn with a separate patio area.

At the bottom of the garden is a useful semi-detached garage offering light and power.

Sycamore Court is nicely positioned in the town with fantastic access to a number of local amenities including a local school, pub and it is within walking distance from the town centre.

Overall, the property will make a cracking family home, which may also appeal to first time buyers or investors.

This is certainly one to shortlist for viewing, get in touch today.

Get in touch with agent Jackson’s Property Service, which has an office on Flowergate in Whitby, 01947 606111.

On the market for £179.950.