Stained glass artist Janet Fraser.'194425d

Thousands flock to Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage

Staithes once again hosted its annual festival of arts and heritage this past weekend, when more than 150 artists exhibited in 90 cottages and public spaces around the fishing village.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.

Suzie Devey makes a call at her art installation on the seafront.'194425j

Sculptor Derek Anderson with a piece of his work.'194425c

Artist Heather Burton with a piece of her work.'194425a

Sculptor Emma Stothard with one of her sculptures on Staithes seafront'194425b

