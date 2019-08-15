The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, recipe of the week - Seafood jambalaya

Here’s the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe, which features in their new cookbook, The Magpie Returns,

Ingredients - serves 4

1 tablespoon of oil

1 red onion (thinly sliced)

2 rashers of bacon

100g chorizo (cut into small dice)

1 red pepper (cut into slices)

1 green pepper (cut into slices

2 chillies (finely chopped, seeds left in if you prefer the dish to be hot)

2 cloves of garlic (crushed)

2 teaspoons of Cajun spice

(If you would prefer to make your own Cajun spice you will need equal parts of ground coriander, oregano and ground black pepper to double equal parts smoked paprika and crushed chillies)

400g long grain rice (rinsed)

200ml dry white wine

2 tomatoes (peeled and diced)

650ml chicken or vegetable stock

Half a teaspoon of saffron (soaked in a drop of warm water)

16 King prawn tails (peeled and deveined)

20 mussels

160g prepared squid (cleaned and scored)

100g salmon

100g smoked salmon (cut into strips)

Method

Heat the oil in a saucepan and add the onion, peppers, bacon and chorizo.

Cook for a few minutes until lightly browned, then add the chilli, garlic and Cajun spice and cook for a couple of minutes.

Stir in the rice to coat with the spices, add the wine.

After about a minute stir in the tomato, stock and saffron (including the soaking liquid).

Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook for about 10-12 minutes.

Add the prawns, salmon and mussels, replace the lid and cook for 6-8 minutes, then add the squid and smoked salmon and cook for a further 3 minutes until the seafood is cooked and the rice is tender.

Serve immediately.