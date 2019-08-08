Ten of the best pictures from Thornton-Le-Dale show

Wednesday was the 100th Thornton-Le-Dale show and the crowds were out in force to either take part in or spectate over the 450 classes from dog shows, to show-jumping to the best pork pie.

1. Pretty in Pink Esmay Duddin 3 from Chop Gate with a Jacob Ewe her family were showing.

2. Young blood George Barker, three, from Kirkbymoorside leading a beef shorthorn calf around the ring in the young handlers calf class.

3. De-brief Having a good old natter at the Thornton-Le-Dale show.

4. Good shot Abbie Ainsley, 18, from Saltburn having a go at Axe throwing.

