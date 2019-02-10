TECH TALK: JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds

BEING a bit of a gym user...well, going three times a week....er, or twice if the weather's bad...Bluetooth earphones are a great accessory.

If I had a pound for every time my running arm action had pulled my headphone jack out of my music player, well, I'd have about £17 by now.

JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds

So I've been using a connected set of Bluetooth earphones via a wire that goes round the back of your neck, and they're great. But even these move a bit and flap on the nape when running fast...ahem... so I was keen to try these wireless earbuds.

The short answer: Very impressed for a pair of budget earphones. Good clear sound, with a choice of three EQ settings depending on your preferred bass/treble/mid-range settings.

It's a decent fit too. Like any earphones, twiddling is the operative word but after a few minutes I found a comfortable fit without fear of them falling out and which provided me with a required full sound. If a workout gets a bit sweaty or the rain catches you out on a run then the earbuds have IP55 sweat resistance.

So what's in the box? Well, two ear buds, which take a second or two to connect to one another. Then it's a case of connecting to your mobile phone via your Bluetooth settings and then you're good to go. From taking the buds out of the box - which incidentally carries a handy quick set-up and operation guide on its magnetic snap-open inside cover - I was listening to music within a couple of minutes.

The earbuds' batteries deliver 3-4 hours of music - but, and here's the thing - unlike my other earphones, the earbuds come with their own pocket-sized charger box which, when fully charged add a further ten hours of life to the buds. Lights on the outside of the box indicate how much power you have left before your next charge.

My only minor criticism is that the charging box's built-in USB lead is only very short and so I had to prop it up on a box to reach the wall plug charger. Charging via a laptop/desktop computer eliminates this issue.

Automatically turning on and connecting to each other and your phone right out of the case, the earbuds' functions are accessed via click buttons on the outside of each earbud.

Volume and track up and down are achieved with a click and a click and hold respectively, and a double click left will pause the track, while a double click right allows you to use the in-built microphone to access Siri or Google commands. A triple click allows you to toggle between the three EQ settings.

There are handy voice prompts which tell you the battery and Bluetooth status, and a 'goodbye' to reassure that you've correctly switched the earbuds off (click and hold for five seconds).

The buds also come with a manual, a pair of Cush Fins for a comfortable fit, some extra gel cushion tips and a JLab two-year warranty.

The JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are available from John Lewis for £49.99

SPECIFICATIONS

AUDIO

Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32 Ω

Output: 103±3db

Microphone: Right ear only, MEMS, - 38dB ±3dB

BATTERY

Battery Life: 3-4 hours in each earbud

Input Power: DC 5V, 50mA

Earbud Battery: 60 mAh lithium polymer

Earbud Charge Time: 1.5 Hours

Rapid Charge: 15 min charging = 1 hour playtime

Charging Case Battery: 500mAh lithium polymer rechargeable

Case Charge Time: 2 Hours

BLUETOOTH

Version: Bluetooth 5

Range: 30+ ft.

Support Protocols: HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

GENERAL

Weight: 5g per earbud, 50g charging case

IP Rating: IP55

Warranty: 2 year warranty

