Tea for Two with a Fabulous View in Glaisdale

A Glaisdale couple have transformed a bare piece of grassland into a stunning two acre visitor delight.

Bev and Bob's Brew Organic Tea Garden, which was still a field when Bob Doncaster moved to the village in 2012, had no paths for access. "There wasn't even a way to get in," Bob laughed as he reminisced.

Bev Shepherd and Bob Doncaster in the Newly Planted Rose Garden

Bob first met Bev Shepherd in 2016 and the couple hit it off straight away. Bev said "I'd always wanted a tea room and I said to Bob, what's the point of having a big garden if no one's able to appreciate it?"

It wasn't long before she convinced Bob that the tea garden was the way forward, and Bev and Bob's Brew Organic Tea Garden was born.

The couple pride themselves on their fresh ingredients, all of which are organic, and many of which they grow themselves. There's also Bev's homemade baking, chutneys and jams, meat and fresh apple juice from Botton Village and anything else they require comes from leading organic food supplier Riverfords.

Bev says she likes to make sure that she offers something for everyone, so there is always at least one gluten free and vegan option available. Certainly, if their five star Tripadvisor rating is anything to go by, the food tastes fantastic as well.

The Garden is Full of Hidden Surprises

The tea garden, which opened at Easter, is proving a popular space to relax. One couple was so contented they fell asleep in the summer house.

The garden houses hidden wonders at every turn, there are sculptures including a fantasy castle to attract the children, birds, komodo dragon, and as if that's not enough - a life size gorilla called Colin!

Bev and Bob's Brew can be found at Underhill Cottage, Glaisdale, and is open Thursday to Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 10am-3pm.