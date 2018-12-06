Superb modern family home close to Whitby town centre

Twickenham Court, Whitby, £240,000

If you want a good modern family house, but don’t want to live on a building site while other properties are built around you, then why not get one that is still covered by the new-build warranties and is just a few years old – there is a lot less noise and dust!

This family home on Twickenham Court has been upgraded by the current owners from the developer’s original specification with the addition of a conservatory across the full width of the building at the rear.

This adds to what was already a good range of accommodation with three good sized bedrooms suitable for double beds including one with an en-suite shower room.

Downstairs is an entrance hallway with a WC cloakroom, a lounge with a bay window and L-shaped dining kitchen which now connects onto the conservatory via an open archway, which being double glazed can be used all the year round.

Outside there is an enclosed garden to the rear and an open garden at the front plus two private parking spaces.

The property is immaculately presented with fresh contemporary décor, making it a ready to walk-in home.

There are views over the town toward Whitby Abbey at the rear and over the rugby fields at the front, which presumably triggered the road name of Twickenham Court.

On the edge of the council owned playing fields there is also a children’s play area.

The development is also off the main arterial roads of the town, but there are local shops within a sensible walking distance and the Rugby Club.

This is a superb modern family home and well worth considering.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 820594 for more details or to book a viewing.