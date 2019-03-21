Superb detached bungalow near Whitby boasts rural and sea views

Ryeland Lane, Ellerby, near Whitby, £425,000

Unique detached bungalow with double garage set within ⅓ acre plot with rural and sea views.

Situated on the outskirts of the prestigious village of Ellerby approximately eight miles north west of Whitby.

The beautiful sandy bay of Runswick is close by and there is easy access to the breathtaking North Yorkshire Moors National Park. A wonderful location for permanent living or a holiday retreat.

This well presented and superbly maintained property is one not to be missed, surrounded by extensive, well manicured, mature gardens.

The property offers good sized flexible accommodation and benefits from having a large loft conversion with paddle staircase providing additional living space and hobby room.

There is a large lounge, separate dining room and contemporary fitted kitchen with breakfast bar so ample room for entertaining friends and family. The stunning conservatory to the rear is the ideal place to enjoy the views over the garden to the fields and sea beyond. Internal inspection is essential.

