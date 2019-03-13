Substantial semi-detached home in Whitby just a short walk from clifftop

Dunsley Crescent, Whitby, £290,000

Situated in the popular West Cliff area of Whitby and just a short walk from paths that lead down to the beach is this substantial semi-detached property on a private crescent with views overlooking the golf course down towards Sandsend, gardens and off-street parking.

Extended and refurbished in 2014 to provide spacious accommodation it comprises a lounge, kitchen with a range of fitted wall and basin units with an inset sink, integrated electric oven and gas hob with extractor above, space for a washing machine, double glazed window and entrance door to the rear.

The sitting area has a wood burning stove with timber mantle above, radiator, an under-stairs cupboard and a door leading through to a good sized conservatory.

There is a wet room with shower, wash hand basin and WC and a double en-suite bedroom downstairs.

Upstairs you will find another two double en-suite bedrooms, a twin bedroom and a single bedroom.

The property has gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

Situated on a corner plot to the front there is a driveway providing ample off-street parking, gravelled border with fenced boundary and gated access to the rear.

To the rear and side there are two timber decks with raised planted borders, gravelled area with log store and a timber camping pod which has power.

The property is currently a private residence but has been previously used as a bed and breakfast.

This home offers flexible living accommodation suited to a variety of uses and is ideally located for local amenities and the coast.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more information or to book a viewing.