Substantial property at Goathland, near Whitby, boasts stunning rural views

This substantial semi detached property, built around 1910, retains all the charm and character of a home of this era

The home is situated on the outskirts of this beautiful North Yorkshire Moors National Park village among other similar, prestigious properties.

Darnholm Road, Eskdale - �250,000.

The village centre and amenities are just a short walk away, skirted by beautiful greens and grazing sheep.

Truly an idyllic rural retreat, yet within approximately nine miles of Whitby, a perfect location for coast and moors.

This beautifully maintained property is currently run as a highly successful holiday let business by present owners.

However it would equally make a superb permanent home.

The property backs onto open fields and has stunning rural views.

There is a pretty rear garden and ample parking to the front.

For more information about this property, which is on the market for £250,000, contact Bridgfords Estate Agents on 01947 603433.