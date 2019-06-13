Substantial property at Goathland, near Whitby, boasts stunning rural views

This substantial semi detached property, built around 1910, retains all the charm and character of a home of this era
The home is situated on the outskirts of this beautiful North Yorkshire Moors National Park village among other similar, prestigious properties.
The village centre and amenities are just a short walk away, skirted by beautiful greens and grazing sheep.
Truly an idyllic rural retreat, yet within approximately nine miles of Whitby, a perfect location for coast and moors.
This beautifully maintained property is currently run as a highly successful holiday let business by present owners.
However it would equally make a superb permanent home.
The property backs onto open fields and has stunning rural views.
There is a pretty rear garden and ample parking to the front.
Viewing arrangement by appointment.
For more information about this property, which is on the market for £250,000, contact Bridgfords Estate Agents on 01947 603433.