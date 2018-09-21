Stunning home ticks all the boxes

Raven’s Lodge, Robin Hoods Bay, near Whitby, £595,000

A remarkable property, ideally located in an elevated position enjoying postcard views of Robin Hood’s Bay and Ravenscar cliffs.

Ravens Lodge has enjoyed a wealth of restoration and renovation by the current vendor and is truly a must see property so that it can be truly appreciated.

Set in a 1/3 acre plot and constructed with coarse rock face stone from the Eskdale quarry, the house is accessed via a well-appointed lit drive and there is ample parking for four to five cars. There are wonderful low maintenance gardens to the front and rear elevation and a large summer house with full electric.

The accommodation is generous throughout, there is a large lounge with bay window seating, open fire and wonderful rural views with sea glimpses. A large separate dining room overlooking the front garden, large stone floor kitchen with integral modern appliances and additional breakfast room with patio doors leading to a side patio, a separate utility is a useful addition and also gives access to the rear garden.

Beautiful solid oak flooring adorns ground floor and a bespoke staircase flows beautifully to the top floor, there is also a downstairs cloakroom with tiled floor.

The first floor houses four double bedrooms with en-suite to the master and the front rooms boast uninterrupted elevated views out to sea and over rural landscape. There is a family bathroom to this floor offering modern bath, separate shower, wc and pedestal sink. Second floor offers two further double bedrooms.

This property is a wonderful opportunity to buy a home in this very sought after location. Has the potential to be run as a successful holiday let, guest house or just amazing family home.

Contact Astin’s Property Group on 01947 821122 for more details or to book a viewing.