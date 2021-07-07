10 of the best staycation destinations in Yorkshire

Fortunately we live in the biggest, and most beautiful county in the country with plenty of places to explore for a UK holiday without having to navigate quarantines. With the summer holiday’s coming up we’re spoilt for choice with outdoor destinations to get the kids outdoors in nature. Plus for a more grown up experience, the county’s cities offer fantastic nights out, fine dining and cultural experiences. We live in a town that people flock to from all over the country but if it’s our turn to be tourists, we’ve put together this list of spots which all make wonderful destinations for a getaway. Whether you want to stay close to home at explore further up the coast, or head inland for city break or to explore the countryside, Yorkshire has everything we could want.