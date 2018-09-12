Staithes cottage has panoramic views of coast

High House, High Barrass, Staithes, near Whitby, £249,950

High house is a rare find, being a detached cottage with stunning sea views and outside space located in the historic fishing village of Staithes on the North York Moors coast.

The cottage has been beautifully refurbished by the current owners over the last eight years and has been their much loved holiday home by the sea.

The accommodation has a quirky layout with three floors comprising a lounge, kitchen/diner, bedroom with en-suite wc, shower room and separate wc along with an adjoining annexe with separate entrance providing an additional two bedrooms and shower room.

Approached from the top of the village via the old stubble path the cottage stands proud like a bow of a ship jutting into the North Sea.

The main entrance leads into the lounge which has plenty of character with beamed ceilings and a log burning stove, but what really marks this cottage out from the rest is the grandstand sea views that can be enjoyed from a seated position. Stairs lead up to a double bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling, an en-suite wc and those stunning views.

A hidden hatch opens up to stairs leading down to the kitchen/diner which has a range of modern cupboards, integrated appliances and a table with four chairs that overlooks the village and out to sea. A shower room and a wc completes the accommodation on this floor.

Then you step outside and walk down some steps to get to the annexe which has a separate entrance from the rest of the cottage. Inside there are two bedrooms and a shower room that currently compliment the cottages accommodation but potentially the annexe could be converted into a separte dwelling subject to planning and permissions.

The cottage benefits from decking and a sheltered patio area.