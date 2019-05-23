Stained glass windows light up five-bedroom home on edge of Whitby

This lovely property sits with its back to Ruswarp Lane where there is access to the garden, driveway and garage.

The front has a porch with stunning stained glass windows bringing wonderful light into the hallway.

Ruswarp Lane, Whitby - �275,000.

There is a good sized kitchen and two brilliant reception rooms above which there are five bedrooms, so plenty of room for the addition of en-suite facilities if so desired.

The property retains many original features and has fabulous light and space, with beautiful countryside views.

Viewing is highly recommended.

Ruswarp Lane leads down to the pretty village of Ruswarp (approximately half a mile) and the River Esk. Whitby is located just under a mile away.

On the market for £275,000. For more information about this property, contact Bridgfords Estate Agents – call 01947 603433.