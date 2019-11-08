A spicy fish dish courtesy of Whitby's Magpie Cafe for you to try at home

Sweet chilli glazed salmon, coconut rice

Ingredients – serves 4

4 x 200g Salmon

Chilli glaze.

500ml water

450g sugar

5 red chillies (very finely chopped, if you don’t want it too hot remove the seeds)

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar.

300g Long Grain Rice

1 tin Coconut Milk

150ml Vegetable stock

2 Pak Choi, cut in half

200g Tenderstem

Broccoli

Toasted Sesame Oil

Salt and pepper

Method

For the chilli glaze, bring to the boil the water and sugar.

Boil until reduced by about half or until syrupy, add the chillies, Tomato Ketchup and wine vinegar and boil for a further 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat and cool.

For the coconut rice, simply wash the rice under cold running water, then place the rice into a pan with the coconut milk and stock.

Bring the pan to a boil, place a lid on and reduce the rice to a simmer.

Simmer for 10 minutes and then turn off the heat and stand with the lid on for a further 10 minutes.

Gently fluff up the rice before serving.

While the rice is cooking prepare the salmon.

Oil an oven proof tray and to one half of the tray sit on the pieces of salmon, brush over each piece some of the sweet chilli sauce.

On the other half of the tray, sit on the pak choi and tenderstem, drizzle over toasted sesame oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place the tray into a preheated oven (220C, gas 8) for 10 minutes.