Spiced monkfish on a bed of wild rice will tempt your tastebuds

Here’s our weekly recipe from the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 200g monkfish

For the spice

1 heaped teaspoon ground coriander

1heaped teaspoon Garam Massala

Half teaspoon ground cumin

Half teaspoon turmeric

Half teaspoon hot chilli powder

Quarter teaspoon garlic salt

Butter to brush fish

For the Raita

300ml Natural Yoghurt

Half a cucumber (very finely diced)

Half a green chilli (very finely chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh mint (chopped)

Salt and black pepper

Method

Place the cucumber in kitchen paper and squeeze any excess water out then simply mix with the yoghurt, mint, chilli and seasoning cover and chill. This can be made the day before.

Cook the rice as recommended on the packaging

For the monkfish, mix all the spices together, melt the butter and brush onto the fish, then coat the fish in the spice mix.

Heat a little oil in a pan and gently lay in the monkfish, pan fry over a medium heat for approx 6-8 minutes turning frequently.

To serve, spoon some rice onto each plate and lay on a piece of monkfish, finish with a spoonful of Raita, homemade Naan bread, wedge of lime.