Spiced monkfish on a bed of wild rice will tempt your tastebuds

Here’s our weekly recipe from the Magpie Cafe.
Ingredients - serves 4
4 x 200g monkfish
For the spice
1 heaped teaspoon ground coriander
1heaped teaspoon Garam Massala
Half teaspoon ground cumin
Half teaspoon turmeric
Half teaspoon hot chilli powder
Quarter teaspoon garlic salt
Butter to brush fish
For the Raita
300ml Natural Yoghurt
Half a cucumber (very finely diced)
Half a green chilli (very finely chopped)
1 tablespoon fresh mint (chopped)
Salt and black pepper
Method
Place the cucumber in kitchen paper and squeeze any excess water out then simply mix with the yoghurt, mint, chilli and seasoning cover and chill. This can be made the day before.
Cook the rice as recommended on the packaging
For the monkfish, mix all the spices together, melt the butter and brush onto the fish, then coat the fish in the spice mix.
Heat a little oil in a pan and gently lay in the monkfish, pan fry over a medium heat for approx 6-8 minutes turning frequently.
To serve, spoon some rice onto each plate and lay on a piece of monkfish, finish with a spoonful of Raita, homemade Naan bread, wedge of lime.