Spacious three-bed home in Whitby offers views over golf course and towards Sandsend

Located on the western edge of Whitby, the home at Dunsley Crescent offers spacious three bedroom accommodation with some picturesque views over the golf course, looking towards Sandsend.

The property - on the market for £225,000 with Richardson and Smith - has the potential to make a cracking family home, with numerous modern fixtures and fittings yet still offering the opportunity for someone to make their own mark.

Dunsley Crescent, Whitby - �225,000.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a living room to the front with a dual aspect, a dining room and a kitchen to the rear with integrated appliances.

In addition, there’s a rear utility porch offering access out to the garden.

Each of the three bedrooms are located on the first floor along with the house bathroom.

The two double bedrooms enjoying picturesque views towards the coast at Sandsend and perhaps the best views to be had are from the loft room.

Dunsley Crescent, Whitby - �225,000.

Externally the property has a garden to the front and rear, with the larger garden positioned at the rear, bounded by a high wooden fence and housing a timber garden shed.

The property itself doesn’t have a car port but Dunsley Crescent is a private road with parking available on the street.

The street also has several amenities close by, including a pub, supermarket, school and numerous sports clubs.

Call Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 or email email@richardsonandsmith.co.uk to arrange a viewing of this property with great views over the golf course.