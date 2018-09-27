Smash hit musical at Bridlington Spa

Blood Brothers, Bridlington Spa, Tuesday October 2 to Saturday October 6, daily at 7.30pm.

Bill Kenwright’s production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers returns to Bridlington Spa next month.

The musical has been visiting theatres across the country throughout 2017 in celebration of its 30th anniversary, performing to sell-out houses.

Blood Brothers, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell has triumphed across the globe.

Mark Lonsdale, marketing manager, Bridlington Spa said “I’m delighted to see the return of Blood Brothers. When it was here in April 2014 the show proved to be an instant hit and performed to many a sell-out audience. “

The epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983.

Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances.

It tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

The score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

